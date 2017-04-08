Fresno State’s March Match Up raises $184,475 for student food pantry

After a month of fundraising, Fresno State’s March Match Up campaign raised $184,475 to provide food and hygiene products for the university’s Student Cupboard.
There were a total of 273 donors who donated $10 to $10,000. Community members were asked to participate in the campaign by either donating money or by posting a video challenge on social media with #FSMarchMatchup.
The Student Cupboard opened in 2014 and provides free perishable and nonperishable food and hygiene products to students facing food insecurity.
