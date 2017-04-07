Initiative receives $1.3 million investment to transform juvenile justice practices

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation announced Friday the company will be investing $1.3 million to the Positive Youth Justice Initiative to transform juvenile justice practices.
PYJI will be working with 11 nonprofits across California to work with minority youth, families and communities to develop local policy agendas and a stronger system for the juvenile justice system.
The 11 nonprofit organizations are:
- Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (Alameda County)
- Fathers & Families of San Joaquin
- Fresno Barrios Unidos
- Resilence Orange County
- RYSE Center (Contra Costa County)
- Sacramento Area Congregations Together
- San Diego Organizing Project
- Sigma Beta Xi Inc. (Riverside County)
- Silicon Valley De-Bug (Santa Clara County)
- Young Women’s Freedom Center (San Francisco County)
- Youth Justice Coalition (Los Angeles County)
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
