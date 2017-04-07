Lack of funds leads to possible cancellation of Clovis fireworks show

A Clovis Fourth of July fireworks show that has been running for 17 years may not be operating this year.
Clovis Kiwanis Club announced Wednesday that Freedom Fest, hosted at Clovis High School’s Lamonica Stadium, will not be funded by their main sponsor. The sponsor was responsible for almost half of the cost of the fireworks show, Kiwanis member Eddie DeLeon said.
The fireworks show cost between $40,000 and $45,000. “It would be spectacular if 45 local businesses could each pledge $1,000,” said Clovis Kiwanis President Matt Teresi.
Community members can make donations on Crowdrise.com.
