Three dogs die in Visalia house fire

Three dogs died in a fire at a Visalia home Thursday, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 2629 W. Country Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said the single story, single family home had smoke and fire coming out from the front.
Nobody was home, except for three dogs who were rescued but eventually died after firefighters performed life-saving efforts.
An estimated $56,000 in damage was caused to the home and about $28,000 was lost in contents inside the home, Wristen said.
The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, but the exact cause has not been determined.
