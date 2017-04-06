City of Visalia searching for two new planning commissioners

The City of Visalia is searching for two new planning commissioners after two current employees will end their terms at the end of June.
A planning commissioner makes recommendations to the city council on land use, building subdivisions, zoning ordinances and handles growth and development matters in the city.
Applications for the position will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 25 at the City Clerk’s Office, 220 N. Santa Fe Ave.
The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. A Fair Political Practices Commission Conflict of Interest Form 700 is required when applying.
Formal appointments of the new commissioners will be determined by the city council before the July 1 through June 30, 2019, term begins.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments