April 6, 2017 7:35 PM

Wells Fargo gave more than $2.5 million to Valley counties in 2016

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Well Fargo and Company gave about $2.5 million in 2016 to nonprofit organizations in the central and south San Joaquin Valley.

The bank said in a news release Thursday that it invested a total of $2,549,530 to Valley nonprofits. It added that team members of the bank volunteered about 10,187 hours of community service.

The bank said various counties, including nationally, are served by its investments and community service efforts. In Fresno County, about $1,321,850 was invested by the bank. In Kings County, the bank invested about $5,800.

Madera County received about $132,500 from the bank and Tulare County received about $144,750.

The bank said more than 200 nonprofits were supported by the investments. The nonprofits were those that focus on arts and culture, community development, workforce development, education, environment and human services.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

