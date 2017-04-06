B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno

The "Madras Maiden," a restored B-17 Flying Fortress WWII bomber, takes take to the skies over Fresno 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The Liberty Foundation's 2017 Salute to Veterans tour will be at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The aircraft will be open to the public and available for flights. To schedule a flight, call 918-340-0243. A flight costs $450 for non-members of the Liberty Foundation. Foundation members pay $410.