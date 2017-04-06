Highway 49 west of Oakhurst partially blocked after diesel spill

Highway workers Thursday are cleaning up a section of Highway 49 west of Oakhurst after a big rig crashed and spilled an estimated 45 gallons of diesel fuel Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident took place about 3 p.m. as John Costello, 26, of Bakersfield was southbound on 49 south of Harmony Lane about 50 m.p.h. The CHP said Costello was carrying cut-down trees in an International when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. The load shifted and load straps snapped. The truck collided with a dirt embankment and blocked both lanes of the roadway. The ruptured fuel tank spilled the diesel.
One-way traffic controls are in effect until this afternoon.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
