Fresno State’s Bartko opens up to campus community with story of abuse

Fresno State athletic director Jim Bartko talked about being molested as a child during a Fresno State event, “Retaking our Story: Reframing the Sexual Assault Conversation,” on Wednesday evening as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Bartko spoke alongside Tim Mousseau of CampusSpeak.
Bartko said the molestation occurred in Pinole in the early 1970s at the hands of a Catholic priest, Stephen Kiesle, who was later defrocked and sentenced to prison for molesting other children. Bartko shared his story of abuse for the first time publicly in January in The Fresno Bee. Check fresnobee.com on Thursday afternoon for a more in-depth story about how Bartko has been doing since, how he’s helped others who have experienced abuse, and an emotional reunion with a childhood friend who also was molested.
