Fresno State’s Jim Bartko speaks publicly for first time about being molested as a child
Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko talked about being molested as a child during a Fresno State event, “Retaking our Story: Reframing the Sexual Assault Conversation,” on Wednesday evening for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Eric Paul ZamoraThe Fresno Bee
