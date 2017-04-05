Coalinga police to showcase body cameras at town hall meetings

Coalinga police will hold two town hall meetings to introduce its draft Body Camera Program to the community on April 24 and May 2.
Both meetings will be held at the City Council Chambers, 155 W. Durian Ave., from 6-7 p.m.
The meetings will give attendees the opportunity to view the equipment up close, comment and ask questions.
Coalinga police Chief Michael Salvador says the cameras will help in the prosecution of criminal cases while also strengthening the community’s trust in police.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
