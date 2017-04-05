Tulare County deputies won’t join immigrant roundups or enforcement, sheriff vows

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced through a video post Tuesday on Facebook that his agency will not participate in immigration enforcement.
The sheriff’s comment comes in response to the promise by President Donald Donald Trump during his presidential election that he would deport millions of illegal immigrants.
“I will protect everyone who lives in our communities regardless of immigration status,” said Boudreaux. He added that resources are used to protect all Tulare residents and everyone should feel comfortable reporting a crime. The Tulare agency will not be involved in round-ups or immigration enforcement details, he said.
However, Boudreaux later stated that he would work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement if any undocumented person breaks the law. Suspects who are held in the county detention facility are fingerprinted, and ICE may request to pick up an inmate. The agency has five days from the request to pick up suspects.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
