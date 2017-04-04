Central Valley Community Bank to offer free document shredding events

Central Valley Community Bank will host their 11th annual free document shredding events at their banks throughout the San Joaquin Valley starting April 11 through May 24.
Participants may bring up to four banker boxes and up to shredding truck capacity. Boxes above this limit will be subject to a fee. Only paper documents will be accepted. All binders, metal binder clips and other nonpaper items should be removed prior to shredding.
The bank, along with Pacific Shredding and Valley Crime Stoppers say they offer this event during tax season to spread awareness and educate the public on identity theft.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Central Valley Community Bank locations, shredding details
April 11: Oakhurst location 9 p.m.-noon, 40004 Highway 41, Suite 101 Oakhurst
April 19: Fig Garden Village location 9 a.m.- noon, 5180 N Palm Ave. #105, Fresno
April 26: Herndon and Fowler location 9 a.m.- noon, 1795 Herndon Ave. #101, Clovis
May 2: Kerman location 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 360 S. Madera Ave., Kerman
May 2: Prather location 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 29430 Auberry Road, Prather
May 8: Madera location 9 a.m. -11 a.m., 1919 Howard Road, Madera
May 24: Clovis location 9 a.m. -11 a.m., 600 Pollasky Ave. Clovis
May 24: Mission Oaks location 9 a.m. -11 a.m., 5412 W. De Las Robles, Visalia
May 24: Exeter location 1 p.m. -3 p.m.
