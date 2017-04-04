3 rescuers were looking out for boy found face down in Lemoore hotel pool

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:08 Speakers discuss being women immigrants at rally

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:35 What are Yosemite must-sees?