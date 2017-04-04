Man rescued from Coalinga canyon after he fires gun to signal deputy

A man who broke his leg after falling to the bottom of a Canyon west of Coalinga was rescued after Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies heard gunshot fired by the victim, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti reported Tuesday.
Botti said the victim was airlifted to a hospital after emergency workers, including Fresno County firefighters and American Ambulance medics, were able to pull him out of the 300-foot deep gorge about 15-miles from the city. Deputies were alerted that the 42-year-old man was missing from his ranch about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when his girlfriend called to report that he left his ranch on an ATV about 5:30 p.m. and never returned. A deputy and retatives launched a search which ended when they heard the gunshots, fired to signal for help, early Monday.
Firefighters were forced to cut their way down the canyon using chainsaws to create a path for rescue vehicles. The man, who broke his leg when the ATV overturned, was flown to Fresno.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
