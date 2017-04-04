Local

April 4, 2017 11:40 AM

Sheriff’s office asks homeless to pick up encampment belongings

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

Homeless people in Tulare County will only have a few more days to claim their belongings that was removed from the St. Johns River area, said Teresa Douglass of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office removed homeless encampment items that were near the St. Johns River and stored them.

People can claim their belonging at the sheriff’s office headquarters in Visalia at 2404 W. Burrel Ave. The last day to pick up the items is April 10.

For more information call 559-636-4695.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

