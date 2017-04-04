Local volunteers to be honored at Hands Across the Valley Volunteer Awards Luncheon

The 49th annual Hands Across the Valley Volunteer Awards Luncheon on April 26 will recognize community members and groups who have spent their time and efforts volunteering.
The event will be at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall and will start at 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers who will be honored are:
▪ Corporate/Business Volunteer or Group: Fresno Rescue Mission and St. Vincent De Paul
▪ Health Care Volunteer: Kathy Flaherty, nominated by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc.
▪ College Student Volunteer: Jackie Espinoza, nominated by The Community Food Bank
▪ Service Club/Organization: Fresno Adventist Academy, nominated by The Community Food Bank
▪ Parent Volunteer: Shannon Warmack, nominated by Farmdale Elementary School
▪ School Volunteer: Teresa Holdman, nominated by Mario G. Olmos Elementary School
▪ Love of Animals: Robin Bell, nominated by Friends of Madera Animal Shelter
▪ RSVP Volunteer: Vallorie Borchardt, nominated by Girl Scouts of Central California South
▪ Youth Volunteer: Emiko Diaz, nominated by Valley Animal Center
▪ Adult Volunteer: Nancy Kast, nominated by Fresno County Library
▪ Lifetime Achievement: Deborah Riordan and Kathy Flaherty
