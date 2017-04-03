Free speech can be ‘ugly’ but board can’t stop it, former Fresno schools chief says

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology Pause

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:22 Spectre of tainted water is 'like a nightmare,' resident Mike Conner says