Don’t like traffic congestion? Here’s a chance to tell someone who can fix it

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night