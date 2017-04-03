Don’t like traffic congestion? Here’s a chance to tell someone who can fix it

Federal highway and transportation officials will be in Fresno Tuesday evening to gather public comment on Fresno County’s regional transportation planning.
The “public listening session” will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fresno Council of Governments offices, in the second floor at 2035 Tulare St. (the Club One Casino building) in downtown Fresno. The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration are conducting a joint review and certification of transportation planning by the Fresno Council of Governments, which includes the county and its incorporated cities. Such reviews are done every four years.
In addition to attending the meeting in person, people can also participate through a telephone conference by calling 877-336-1828 and using the access code 4651298. Written comments can be submitted through May 5 by emailing cert.review@fhwa.dot.gov or by regular mail to Scott Carson, Federal Highway Administration, 650 Capitol Mall, Suite 4-100, Sacramento, CA 95814, or to Eric Edlin, Federal Transit Administration, 90 Seventh St., Suite 15-300, San Francisco, CA 94103.
