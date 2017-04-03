Hundreds gather to remember TV newsman John Wallace, ‘a great ambassador to Fresno’

More than 500 family members, friends and co-workers gathered Monday morning for a memorial service for longtime local news anchor John Wallace at Fresno’s Peoples Church.
Wallace died Monday, March 27, from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He was 71.
The eulogy was given by Paul Loeffler, a former TV newsman and current radio voice for Fresno State sports.
Former Fresno State football coach Pat Hill praised Wallace for the support he gave the Bulldogs on and off the air.
Chris Pacheco, a local media owner and a former Fresno State football player, said it was Wallace who urged him to stay in Fresno after his playing days ended.
"He was a great ambassador for Fresno," Pacheco said.
Wallace worked in local news for 40 years. Before retiring from the local television market, Wallace was the anchor for ABC30 (KFSN, Channel 30.1) and CBS47 (KGPE, Channel 47.1). He took a couple of breaks from reporting news to work as the public information officer for Mayor Alan Autry in 2008 and to do community work.
Outside his TV career, Wallace was the public address announcer for the Cal League Fresno Giants at Euless Park – the predecessor to today’s Pacific Coast League Fresno Grizzlies.
His sports connections included serving on the board of the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, as president of the 1989 California Bowl, as president of the Fresno State Timeout Club and as president of the Bulldog Foundation Board of Trustees.
Wallace is survived by wife Cheri; children Cass Dilfer, Cameron Weishaar, Paige Wise, Carson Franzman, and Taylor Franzman; eight grandchildren.
Because Wallace supported such a long list of charities and organizations, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations should be made to your favorite charity.
