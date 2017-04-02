Memorial Hospital in Los Banos named as a leader in LGBTQ health care equality

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

1:03 Smokers fuming over new state cigarette tax, and not all will quit

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetahs watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs