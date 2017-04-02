What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

Local resident Scott Smith, 44, uses his chainsaw to cut up a downed tree after high winds knocked it onto East Gettysburg Avenue near North Arthur Avenue, blocking traffic in both directions on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017, in Fresno.
The 2017 Career Skills Challenge was held during Fresno City College's Showcase, featuring high school students demonstrating their skills in 43 Regional Occupational Program (ROP) events. Watch as students compete in floral design.
What should you do if you see someone collapse? Students in preschool through first grade at the Valley Crescent School in Clovis learned to call 911, find an AED and perform chest compressions to the tune of the Bee Gee's "Stayin' Alive."
Hundreds of teachers attended the town hall-style meeting at People’s Church alongside the Fresno Teachers Association on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The event was intended to signal a new era of open dialog in Fresno Unified School District.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details about a vehicle chase through the northwest part of town Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The suspect was high on marijuana, police said. The slow-speed chase triggered a crash by another car, Gomez said.
Bystander video shows the arrest of Michael Valdez, 49, in Hanford in January 2016. A Hanford officer appears to punch Valdez, who says in a lawsuit that the resulting injury led to blindness in his right eye.