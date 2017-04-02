Mother pit bull needs help to pay for surgery after attack

A mother pit bull needs financial help after her leg was wounded and will need surgery for amputation.
The bones in the left foreleg of the dog are exposed after she was attacked by neighboring dogs through a fence. She is a mother of four 1-week-old puppies.
Animal Control Officers and Humane Officers went to a Fresno home Friday and found the lactating mother with the wound.
Emergency surgery to remove her leg will cost about $2,000, according to Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The mother was expected to be released from surgery by the weekend. Donations can be made to the CCSPCA’s Wellness Fund on their website.
The mother and her four puppies will also need a foster home following surgery. Anyone interested in adopting the family can contact the Central California SPCA foster department at 559-233-7722, ext. 118.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments