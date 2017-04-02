CHP: Man dies in crash south of Ahwahnee

The California Highway Patrol believes alcohol led to a crash that left a man dead Saturday night.
The CHP said Jason Scott Miller, 25, was driving north on Road 600, south of Road 415 when he veered to the right side and eventually drove off the roadway.
His vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Ram, overturned. Miller, of Ahwahnee, died at the scene, the CHP said. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol could have played a factor, the CHP said.
