Son accused of stabbing his mom in her Fresno home

A mother was sent to the hospital after her allegedly mentally-ill son stabbed her while cooking in her Fresno home Saturday night.
The victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center after she was stabbed multiple times.
The assault took place at the victim’s home located on the 900 block of South Thorne Avenue, near Lemon Avenue, when her son walked up to her and stabbed her, said Fresno police. They added that there was no sign of prior arguing. The woman’s daughter witnessed the altercation and attempted to fight him off their mother.
Authorities took in the suspect for questioning. He was standing in the front yard and remained quiet when they arrested him.
The mother was in stable condition Saturday night after she was transported to the hospital.
During questioning, the victim admitted having problems with her son because he refused to leave her home, said Fresno police. The man was sleeping in the backyard of the home.
Fresno police said they could not confirm whether the man was mentally ill. A motive for the stabbing also is unknown.
Fresno police did not release identities of any person involved, and the case remains under investigation.
Comments