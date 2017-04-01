Kings County to get needle exchange, other services in April

Kings County will open a Syringe Exchange Program on Tuesday.
The California Department of Public Health-Office of AIDS approved the program, which is free, for the county. The program will be available at the Hanford Kings County Health Department, 330 Campus Drive, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Other exchange locations and dates are:
▪ Avenal Health Clinic, 590 Skyline Ave. in Avenal. Services will be every third Tuesday from 11 a.m to noon starting April 18.
▪ Corcoran Health Clinic, 1002 Dairy Ave. in Corcoran. Services will be every fourth Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon starting April 25.
Other services provided through the program include: HIV and/or hepatitis B vaccinations; hepatitis A and B vaccinations; screening for sexually transmitted infection; and education in viral hepatitis prevention and safe injection practices as well as education on reducing sexually risky behaviors.
The program will also offer housing referral services for homeless people and victims of domestic violence. Referrals for substance abuse or mental health services will also be offered.
For more information, contact the Kings County Health Department Syringe Exchange Program at 559-852-2653.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
