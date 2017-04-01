Sheriff: Missing Tulare teen found

A missing Tulare girl has been found, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.
Delaney Silveira, 17, was reported missing March 24. Her family told the sheriff’s office that she had left their Tulare home March 23.
The department said detectives followed up on leads from the community. They did not say where the teen was found.
Family said Silveira has been missing before and was found in Hollywood. The department also said she is known to travel to Northern California.
The sheriff’s office published the missing person report on its Facebook page, which was shared nearly 2,500 times as of Saturday.
