Joint letter pledges to develop the Temperance Flat Reservoir project

A joint letter pledging collaboration to develop the Temperance Flat Reservoir project was signed by four agencies representing water users in the San Joaquin Valley at Fresno City Hall on Friday.
Friant Water Authority, San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority, San Joaquin Valley Water Infrastructure Authority, and San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority signed the letter during a news conference hosted by Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.
The letter was addressed to California Water Commission Acting Executive Officer Taryn Ravazzini and talked about working with the United States Bureau of Reclamation and wanting to have staff equality, funding and support.
The four agencies are currently looking into adding their ideas into previous Temperance Flat studies. This project will be on the San Joaquin River, northeast of Fresno and will be considered to improve operational flexibility, water supply and reliability.
