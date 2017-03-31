One of three Fresno parks to win $20,000 grant for Earth Month

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies