One of three Fresno parks to win $20,000 grant for Earth Month

Residents will now be able to vote for a Fresno park to win $20,000.
For Earth Month, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Co. to give a grant to one of three parks – Highway City Science Center, Ted C. Wills Community Center or Holmes Neighborhood Center.
The Meet Me At The Park initiative with the NRPA will give the park the grant, allowing improvements to be made at the chosen park.
This year, people can vote on Meet Me At The Park’s website. Everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing to win a tablet that is geared for the outdoors.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
