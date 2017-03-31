10 Fresno nonprofits awarded $190,000 grant from Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union will be awarding 10 Fresno nonprofit organizations $190,000 from the Golden 1 Community Grant Program to advance literacy initiatives and support foster youth when transitioning to adulthood.
Recipients in Fresno include:
- Aspiranet
- Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County
- California Youth Connection
- CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties
- CASA of Kings County
- Madera County Library, North Fork Branch
- Oakhurst Library
- Promesa Behavioral Health
