March 31, 2017 8:31 PM

10 Fresno nonprofits awarded $190,000 grant from Golden 1 Credit Union

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

Golden 1 Credit Union will be awarding 10 Fresno nonprofit organizations $190,000 from the Golden 1 Community Grant Program to advance literacy initiatives and support foster youth when transitioning to adulthood.

Recipients in Fresno include:

  • Aspiranet
  • Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County
  • California Youth Connection
  • CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties
  • CASA of Kings County
  • Madera County Library, North Fork Branch
  • Oakhurst Library
  • Promesa Behavioral Health

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

