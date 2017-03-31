Fresno smokers fuming over $2-a-pack cigarette tax increase

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers Pause

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198