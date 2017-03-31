Highway 168 is closed for California Classic bike event

Caltrans is closing Highway 168 on Saturday between 6:30 and 10 a.m. along the route of the California Classic Weekend bike event.
Highway 168 westbound will be closed in Fresno and Clovis from Shepherd Avenue to McKinley Avenue during those hours The full closure will include all on-ramps and off-ramps.
Eastbound Highway 168 will be closed from Temperance to Shepherd avenues from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. This full closure will include all on-ramps and off-ramps between Temperance Avenue and Shepherd Avenue.
Delays are expected in the area.
