1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:52 Local resident jumps in with chainsaw to remove fallen tree

4:52 Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future?

1:19 'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

1:12 Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies