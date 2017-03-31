Lemoore scores top wind gust in storm that topples trees; calmer skies ahead

A wind gust was measured at 41 mph in Lemoore during Thursday’s wind storm that raked the central San Joaquin Valley.
Elsewhere, gusts of 35 mph in Merced and 33 miles an hour in Madera were measured, Hanford meteorologist Jeffrey Barlow said. Gusts at the Fresno and Hanford airports were measured at 39 miles an hour.
Power to customers in both Fresno and Visalia got knocked out. Pacific Gas & Electric initially had nearly 6,000 customers without power in the Fresno area due to wind-related damage, said spokesman Denny Boyles. The first outage started around 2:45 p.m. along Bullard Avenue affecting 4,000 customers. The second large outage, north of Herndon Avenue between Brawley and Marks avenues, began at 3:20 p.m. and affected 1,170 customers.
As of 4:20 p.m. crews had re-established power to most of the customers, Boyles said, though about 1,400 remained without power due to 116 outages in the Fresno region.
About 1,468 customers in Visalia were affected by a power outage around 4 p.m., said Southern California Edison spokesman Robert Villegas. A smaller power outage also occurred north of Richgrove in Tulare County, he said.
Visalia police Sgt. Damon Maurice said high winds caused wire to cross, causing railroad crossing arms to malfunction near Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue.
The Clovis Police Department reported trees in the road on Temperance Avenue, south of Barstow. The city of Fresno received reports of six downed trees blocking roads in central and northwest Fresno. Those streets included Lorna Avenue, Norwich and Valentine, Northdale Avenue, and Fruit Avenue, just north of Shaw. A tree also fell near Storyland, said city spokesman Mark Standriff.
High winds toppled a dead tree that hit a car parked in a driveway in northeast Visalia. Steven Halsey said he heard a bang about 1 p.m., but thought it was his neighbor working in his garage. His neighbors knocked on his door to let him know. The tree hit a 2007 Nissan Sentra. It is driveable and he has insurance, he said.
“March is breezy and the early part of April can be a potentially breezy time of year for us,” Barlow said.
The forecast for the weekend is much calmer, with lighter winds and highs reaching into the upper 70s Saturday and about 82 degrees on Sunday.
Comments