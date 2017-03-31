Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers show off their moves in music video

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer and several of his officers went into hip-hop mode in a video with community members this week in what the video producer calls “a common goal ... to show each other respect.”
According to producer Ryan McClarty, also known as KAYO, the video “shows the world a much-needed message ... how to love one another through our differences.” McClarty put the video together with his brother, RaShan McClarty and also credited The Bringing Broken Neighborhoods Back to Life organization.
Dyer, sought for comment on the video, said that initially, the brothers were planning to produce a video based on ride-alongs with officers “to convey the reality of being a police officer.” The brothers wound up making the second video because they wanted to “show the human side of police officers ... that officers can have fun.”
