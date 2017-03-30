Fresno to implement National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Fresno City Council and the Fresno County Board of Supervisors will accept a proclamation declaring Sunday through April 8 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Chief Probation Officer Rick Chavez, assistant Chief Probation Officer Rosalinda Acosta and probation services manager Nancy Dominguez will accept both proclamations.
The week is meant to implement a future vision where victims are strengthened by the response they get, organizations are resilient in response to the challenges and communities are able to have justice and healing,county officials said.
In honor of the event, a Victims’ Quilt Memorial was put on display in mid-March at the Mennonite Central Committee in Reedley. The individual squares are made by victims’ families who lost their loved ones during an act of violence. The quilt was started in 1994, and represents 499 victims, including 9 new squares that were recently added.
The quilt will be transferred to Fresno and shown at a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, near Tulare and Kern streets. It will be on display from Monday through April 7.
The community also is invited to get involved in the March on the Capitol event Thursday in Sacramento. Participants will be located on the west steps of the state Capitol from 9 a.m. until noon.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
