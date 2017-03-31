Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and other of his staff take part in this video themed around the importance of mutual respect.
Christ Like Records

Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

Fresno State Mock Trial team members Sebastian Wenthe and Kellie Hustedde compete in the West Coast Open Round Championship Series tournament on Sunday. 24 teams from 17 schools competed in the national qualifying tournament at Fresno State over the weekend for six bids to the National Championship Tournament.

Hundreds of families receive food, essentials at Save Mart Center

About 400 Fresno-area families received food, personal care essentials and books at the Save Mart Center on Saturday in an outreach to people living at the poverty line. Rider Relief Fund and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) teamed up with Feed the Children to deliver the much-needed food and essentials, including free haircuts, manicures and even face painting.

