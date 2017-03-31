Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

Hundreds of teachers attended the town hall-style meeting at People’s Church alongside the Fresno Teachers Association on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The event was intended to signal a new era of open dialog in Fresno Unified School District.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details about a vehicle chase through the northwest part of town Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The suspect was high on marijuana, police said. The slow-speed chase triggered a crash by another car, Gomez said.
Bystander video shows the arrest of Michael Valdez, 49, in Hanford in January 2016. A Hanford officer appears to punch Valdez, who says in a lawsuit that the resulting injury led to blindness in his right eye.
Fresno State Mock Trial team members Sebastian Wenthe and Kellie Hustedde compete in the West Coast Open Round Championship Series tournament on Sunday. 24 teams from 17 schools competed in the national qualifying tournament at Fresno State over the weekend for six bids to the National Championship Tournament.
About 400 Fresno-area families received food, personal care essentials and books at the Save Mart Center on Saturday in an outreach to people living at the poverty line. Rider Relief Fund and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) teamed up with Feed the Children to deliver the much-needed food and essentials, including free haircuts, manicures and even face painting.