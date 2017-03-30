Strong winds rake the Valley, snapping tree limbs and cutting power

Morning sprinkles in the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday cleared out quickly but dragged in gusts of wind up to 40 miles an hour that brought down tree limbs, cut power, and had the National Weather Service in Hanford issuing a wind advisory through 11 p.m.
The Clovis Police Department reported trees in the road on Temperance Avenue, south of Barstow around 3 p.m. The city of Fresno received reports of six downed trees. The locations were not immediately available.
Trees were reported down in Visalia, as well.
High winds in Visalia toppled a dead tree that hit a car parked in a driveway in northeast Visalia. Steven Halsey said he heard a bang about 1 p.m. Thursday, but thought it was his neighbor working in his garage. His neighbors knocked on his door to let him know. The tree hit a 2007 Nissan Sentra. It is driveable and he has insurance, he said.
Pacific Gas and Electric has almost 6,000 customers without power in the Fresno area due to wind-related damage, said spokesman Denny Boyles. The first outage started around 2:45 p.m. along Bullard Avenue affecting 4,000 customers. The second large outage, north of Herndon Avenue between Brawley and Marks avenues, began at 3:20 p.m. and affects 1,170 customers.
Crews are working to isolate the damage and restore power by 6 p.m., Boyles said.
This story will be updated.
