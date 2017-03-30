Big tax on cigarettes arrives Saturday. Will it help smokers kick the habit?

A big, new tax on cigarettes sold in California ignites Saturday, and Fresno County, a place where people like to smoke, will feel the heat.
More than 22 percent of county adult residents smoke, compared to 12 percent nationwide, according to the latest statistics.
The $2-a-pack tax kicks in the first day of April. State voters approved the tax by passing Proposition 56 last November.
Off-brand cigarettes are likely to cost nearly $6 a pack and brand-name smokes could be $8.
Will it affect smoking habits? Will the punch to the pocketbook motivate people to quit? Research says yes.
If you feel you need help to kick the habit, several programs are available.
