César Chávez honored during Fresno State garlanding ceremony

Civil-rights leader César Chávez was remembered Wednesday as part of National Farm Workers Awareness Week events at Fresno State.
Chávez helped form the United Farm Workers union and pushed American society to recognize the rights of farm workers and Latinos.
On Wednesday a garlanding ceremony was held to honor the memory of Chavez. Mariachi musicians, dancers and speakers were featured at the event in the Free Speech Area and the Peace Garden.
Camila Chávez, Chávez’s niece, was the featured speaker. She helped coordinate the Stop Proposition 209 campaign to save affirmative action in California, promoted Medi-Cal for low income and undocumented families and established the Dolores Huerta Foundation, an grassroots organization in Bakersfield.
A César Chávez photo exhibition is on display on the second floor of the Henry Madden Libary. The artwork will remain on display until Thursday
