Fresno mom who had cancer while pregnant remembered as ‘beautiful free spirit’

When Jamie Snider was pregnant with twins and losing her hair because of cancer, she shaved her head and rocked bright purple lipstick and large yellow sunglasses and looked incredible, recalled one extended family member.
“She was just a cool chick. … She was just really fun,” said Willow Coigny, the sister of Ms. Snider’s partner, Heath Coigny. “If you went to the ocean, she was the girl that would jump in the ocean. She was just awesome.”
Ms. Snider died at age 30 on March 17, the day after giving birth to her twins, Camila and Nico Coigny. She was able to hold her newborn daughter and son before she was taken into surgery shortly after giving birth for a hysterectomy to remove cervical cancer, Willow Coigny said.
“Apparently that went well,” Coigny said of the surgery, “but in the middle of the night, her heart wasn’t doing well.”
Coigny said Ms. Snider died during an emergency surgery to address what was happening with her heart.
“We’re not really sure what happened,” she said of Ms. Snider’s death. “It wasn’t directly from the cancer.”
Ms. Snider previously attended Bullard High School and worked in Fresno restaurants before her cancer diagnosis. Coigny said Ms. Snider learned she had cancer at the beginning of her pregnancy and was able to safely receive some cancer treatments that didn’t harm her unborn twins.
Even through the hardships of pregnancy and cancer, Coigny recalls Ms. Snider as being full of energy and “insanely positive about everything.” She loved making music – playing the ukelele, bongos and keyboard – and had many friends. Several of those friends set up GoFundMe donation pages online to help her family.
Ms. Snider was also the mother of two young girls. Their father and his fiancée will raise the girls, Coigny said, and the newborn babies will be raised by their father, Heath Coigny.
Willow Coigny said her brother, Heath, plans to move to New Hampshire soon – where her family lives – to raise his children alongside her family.
On a donation page to raise money for Ms. Snider’s memorial service, family friend Melinda LeFurge called Ms. Snider “a bright light.”
“Everything about her was infectious,” LeFurge wrote, “from her beautiful bright green eyes, her big smile, her laugh and her hugs! You couldn’t know Jamie and not love her and want to be around her.”
On another donation page, friend Larina Campanile recalled Ms. Snider as “a ray of sunshine and the most beautiful free spirit.”
“She touched everyone’s life that crossed her path,” Campanile wrote. “She will be extremely missed by so many.”
Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge
Jamie Snider
Born: Feb. 2, 1987
Died: March 17, 2017
Residence: Fresno
Occupation: Mother and former restaurant worker
Survivors: Partner Heath Coigny; daughters Aubrie Landin, Madelynn Landin and Camila Coigny; son Nico Coigny; mother Vielka Snider; and brother Chris Snider.
Celebration of life service: 10 a.m. March 30, NorthPointe Community Church, 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave., Fresno.
