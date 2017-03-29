Local

March 29, 2017 12:59 PM

1 dead in crash that closed intersection near Caruthers

Fresno Bee Staff

One person is dead following a collision involving a Hyundai and a big rig near Caruthers, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday at West Manning and South West avenues. The CHP said utility lines were knocked down following the crash and the roadway was closed for hours after the incident. The identity of the deceased person was not released pending identification of family. The CHP also did not release a final determination of the cause of the collison.

