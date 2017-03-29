Suspicious fire heavily damages home west of Highway 99

A suspicious fire that erupted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday near West Belmont Avenue and North Parkway Drive heavily damaged a boarded-up home, Fresno firefighters reported.
Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said the fire in the 600 block of North Parkview Avenue started in the front of the 900 square foot home after someone entered the structure. About 50 percent of the building was destroyed. Neighbors reported that the home had recently been undergoing renovations, but homeless people have also been seen entering the building.
