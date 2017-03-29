Firefighters attack blaze at house west of Highway 99

Fresno State Mock Trial team members Sebastian Wenthe and Kellie Hustedde compete in the West Coast Open Round Championship Series tournament on Sunday. 24 teams from 17 schools competed in the national qualifying tournament at Fresno State over the weekend for six bids to the National Championship Tournament.
About 400 Fresno-area families received food, personal care essentials and books at the Save Mart Center on Saturday in an outreach to people living at the poverty line. Rider Relief Fund and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) teamed up with Feed the Children to deliver the much-needed food and essentials, including free haircuts, manicures and even face painting.
Students from St. Anthony's School in Fresno on Friday, March 24, 2017, help load 15,276 donated diapers for the Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women. The center benefits homeless and underserved women and their children in Fresno.
Bernice Short, a 72-year-old Fresno grandmother, was presented with a 2017 Ford Mustang she won as a grand prize of a Sam’s Club national contest Thursday, March 23, 2017. Short said her 6-year-old granddaughter, Amelia Roberts-Short, can have the Mustang when she gets her license.