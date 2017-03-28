Episode of “Nature” on PBS looks at Yosemite National Park, climate change

When climate change is the subject, the topic is usually paired with melting glaciers and rising sea levels.
However, an episode of “Nature,” airing Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 8 p.m. on PBS (KVPT-18.1) shows that change to our climate can be seen as close as Yosemite National Park.
“Yosemite” is the year-long effort of award-winning nature filmmaker Joseph Pontecorvo and his wife, Nimmida, who used high-definition and GoPro cameras to capture how the national park’s ecosystem is threatened by climate change.
“We were there at the height of the drought,” Pontecorvo said during an interview with CBS News. “Water became central to our story.
Pontecorvo said he wants viewers to be aware that they don’t have to look far to find the effects of global warming.
“When we think about climate change … we think about distant places,” he said. “The whole purpose of this film was to bring it home. To think about how climate change is affecting our parks and our backyard. Yosemite is in the backyard of a very large, populated state.”
Pontecorvo said they also shot footage inside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
