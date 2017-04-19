African lion cub, Kijani, is a bundle of energy at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Jessica Roldan, of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, gives an update on 24-week-old African Lion cub, Kijani, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Kijani, which means "warrior" in Swahili, weighs 60 pounds and eats about 2 pounds of meat a day, in addition to nursing.
Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
