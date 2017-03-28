Hay fire south of Fresno expected to continue burning through Tuesday

A 420-ton alfalfa fire burning south of Fresno is expected to continue spewing smoke into the air through Tuesday, according to Fresno County Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer.
The fire erupted just before midnight Tuesday near the intersection of South Cherry and East North avenues. Wittwer said firefighters are being assisted by the owners of the crop in controlling the blaze. Heavy equipment is being utilized to break up the smoldering hay because completely dousing the flames is not an option due to limited water resources.
Fire investigators have not established how the fire started, but Wittwer said that spontaneous combustion of the hay was a possibility, as was arson. The amount of damage to the crop was being assessed. In addition, a $15,000 barn was destroyed.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments