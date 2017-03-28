Hay fire south of Fresno expected to continue burning through Tuesday

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at' Pause

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:43 New Friant trail looks like a great place for a walk

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198