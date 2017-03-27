Town hall scheduled to discuss Fresno’s Veterans Boulevard

Fresno City Councilmember Steve Brandau will host a town hall to discuss the Veterans Boulevard Project on Wednesday.
Brandau will be joined by City Manager Bruce Rudd, Director of Public Works Scott Mozier and Fresno Council of Governments Executive Director Tony Boren.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at in the cafeteria at Herndon-Barstow Elementary at 6265 N. Grantland Ave.
The project aims to construct a six-lane corridor that will improve access to Highway 99 and relieve congestion, according to the Fresno Council of Governments.
