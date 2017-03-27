Two injured by gunshots in Huron; no arrests made

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Huron, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The shooting in southwestern Fresno County occurred near the intersection of Tornado and Lassen avenues about 2:30 p.m.
One patient was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno by SkyLife helicopter, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.
The second victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No suspects were detained.
