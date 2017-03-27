Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

About 400 Fresno-area families received food, personal care essentials and books at the Save Mart Center on Saturday in an outreach to people living at the poverty line. Rider Relief Fund and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) teamed up with Feed the Children to deliver the much-needed food and essentials, including free haircuts, manicures and even face painting.
Students from St. Anthony's School in Fresno on Friday, March 24, 2017, help load 15,276 donated diapers for the Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women. The center benefits homeless and underserved women and their children in Fresno.
Bernice Short, a 72-year-old Fresno grandmother, was presented with a 2017 Ford Mustang she won as a grand prize of a Sam’s Club national contest Thursday, March 23, 2017. Short said her 6-year-old granddaughter, Amelia Roberts-Short, can have the Mustang when she gets her license.
Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.