Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

Dr. Antonio Avalos, chairman of the Economics Department at Fresno State, talks about his report citing the university's economic influence in the Valley.
Hundreds of families receive food, essentials at Save Mart Center

About 400 Fresno-area families received food, personal care essentials and books at the Save Mart Center on Saturday in an outreach to people living at the poverty line. Rider Relief Fund and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) teamed up with Feed the Children to deliver the much-needed food and essentials, including free haircuts, manicures and even face painting.

Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront

Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Immigrants from 51 countries sworn in as new citizens in naturalization ceremony

A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.

